Marble Maid coming to Switch with launch discount

Marble Maid is originally developed by Shady Corner and has been ported for consoles by Eastasiasoft Limited. Digital pricing is set at US$9.99/€9.99, with an additional 20% launch discount available on the eShop for a limited time.

About Marble Maid

A cutie in a maid uniform prepares to tackle her dirtiest job yet! In this puzzle ball adventure, you’ll control the adorable maid as she rolls around a larger-than-life estate and clears away the dust bunnies plaguing each room. Chase down and eliminate at least 3 dust bunnies and roll to the goal before time is up, and you’ll clear the stage!

Marble Maid offers a hardcore challenge that makes you work hard for its naughty unlockables. Fill a gallery with saucy images as you progress through more than 50 stages across worlds themed for different parts of the mansion, from living rooms and kitchens to bathrooms and darkened halls! Every 10 stages will also lead to an exciting showdown with your nemesis and frenemy, Nega Maid! Are you willing to get a little dirty to clean things up?