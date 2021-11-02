Make Your Kingdom is a new city builder – join the playtest here

Make Your Kingdom is a city builder where you have to build, expand and improve your settlement. Become a leader of a brand new kingdom, keep your people happy and the economy thriving, fight orcs and have fun!
You can request to JOIN THE PLAYTEST here.
The game few features unique to its genre, such as:
- Play as a founder of the settlement – you can help build your kingdom, carry the resources, talk to other settlers and motivate them, fight off hordes of orcs with your own sword!
- Choose between a few different looks of various buildings – customize your settlement the way you want!
- No stress sandbox mode – create without any limitations! In this mode, your settlers can’t starve, get sick or die. Fires, weather conditions, earthquakes, and orcs can no longer destroy your buildings.
- The changing of the seasons – each season brings its own challenge, but all are equally beautiful.
