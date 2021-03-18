Magic Twins unleashes a Colormageddon on Switch and PC

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Magic Twins is available on Nintendo eShop and Steam and offers a mix of puzzle and action.



The unique title from Flying Beast Labs combines the best of the arcade classics and features a two-player mode that can be enjoyed locally on Nintendo Switch, sharing the two joy-con, and both locally and online via Remote Play system on Steam.

Abra and Cadabra dared to challenge the first rule of the Witchcraft School of the Island of Mallorca: “Never use your chromagic powers to dye your clothes”.

Now, their wardrobe is breathtaking, but they have unleashed the Colormageddon all over the island. Multiple interdimensional rifts have opened up and they keep spitting out color elementals!

Only the Magic Twins and their faithful cauldron can stop the disaster they started. Fashion and chromagic powers will be their tools to create the definitive spell that banishes the elementals from this reality, but keeps their newly dyed outfits intact.