Lulu’s Temple is a new action platformer by Ratalaika Games

Venture inside a pyramid with only your torch and gun!

Lulu’s Temple challenges you to venture inside a deep horrifying pyramid, filled with dangerous foes, traps and mysteries.

Play as a curious archaeologist who foolishly traps himself inside a temple after stumbling his way in.

Use your powerful gun to blast the undead and your torch to light your path ahead.

Can you escape this pyramid or will you perish inside?

Features:

Horrifying Egyptian adventure filled with undead lurking in the dark.

Interesting light mechanic that encourages player to tread carefully and make clever decisions.

Thrilling shooting action filled with blood splatter and gore.

Retro soundtrack with an experimental Egyptian twist.

Mysterious golden scarab companion.

An ominous giant deep inside, guarding the secrets of the pyramid.

The game will be priced at $4.99 / €4.99 for all platforms, and it will launch on 21-Feb-2025 on the following platforms:

Nintendo Switch

Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

PS4 and PS5 version will be cross-buy.