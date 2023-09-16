Lighting bouncing puzzle game Rayland 2 coming to console soon

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Welcome to Rayland. The inhabitants of this island use the energy coming from special laser beams to survive, and to transport this energy they use something called repeating cubes. Your mission is to help the inhabitants of Rayland move the energy of the transmitter, known as a Domus, through different lands by reflecting lasers to their target.

