Lighting bouncing puzzle game Rayland 2 coming to console soon

Welcome to Rayland. The inhabitants of this island use the energy coming from special laser beams to survive, and to transport this energy they use something called repeating cubes. Your mission is to help the inhabitants of Rayland move the energy of the transmitter, known as a Domus, through different lands by reflecting lasers to their target.
- Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Release date: September 20, 2023
- Price: US$4.99 / €4.99
- Use the resources of each level to make reflected rays reach their target!
- Intersect rays to generate a new vector for them.
- Move and rotate the mirror-like Reflectus!
- Aim through gaps and special block types.
- Overcome a variety of brain-teasing stages!
SquallSnake
