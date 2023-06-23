Last Labyrinth getting physical editions on PS5 and Switch

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on June 23, 2023
Switch
8
0
previous article
Pixel art adventure Boo Party coming soon to Switch
Last Labyrinth
Contents

Strictly Limited Games, in partnership with Amata K.K., teamed up to release limited boxed editions of Last Labyrinth for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5. In Last Labyrinth Players must escape a mansion full of hidden dangers alongside a mysterious girl named Katia, who is unable to speak or understand their language. Katia is voiced by Stefanie Joosten, known for her role as Quiet in Metal Gear Solid 5. Previously a PlayStation VR exclusive, this new version adds the option to turn-off VR, to make it accessible to players worldwide who do not own a VR Headset. Additionally, Last Labyrinth now supports PlayStation VR2 on the PlayStation 5, enhancing the immersive gameplay experience even more.The Nintendo Switch version will be named Last Labyrinth -Lucidity Lost- and will remove the VR functionality.

Last Labyrinth

Since we had the pleasure to release the original Last Labyrinth in its physical form on PlayStation 4, creating a physical Edition for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 was an obvious choice for us.
These editions will exclusively be available at Strictly Limited Games  and will be the ONLY physical version of the game worldwide.

About Last Labyrinth:

In Last Labyrinth, you awaken in an unfamiliar mansion. You find yourself vulnerable and tied up, with your arms and hands bound, immobilized in a wheelchair. Your only hope for escape lies with Katia, upon whom you are dependent. Katia relies solely on nonverbal cues to interact with you and navigate through the game. 

This unique form of communication adds an extra layer of challenge and immersion. You must rely on subtle gestures, eye contact, and body language to convey your intentions and understand Katia’s instructions. This communication style creates a sense of intimacy and cooperation between the characters, requiring a deep understanding and trust to unravel the mysteries of the mansion. Katia presents you with a series of intensive, meticulous, and inventive escape room puzzles. These riddles progressively grow in complexity and diversity, encompassing challenges related to numbers and brain-teasing tasks. Each puzzle must be solved in order to advance in your venture.

Features: 

  • Soundtrack by Hiroki Kikuta (Secret of Mana, Soulcalibur V)
  • Theme Song and Voice for Katia by Stefanie Joosten
  • A unique and original nonverbal escape adventure
  • Brain-teasing puzzles and riddles
  • Multiple endings to uncover
  • Created by a team whose previous works include Shadow of the Colossus, ICO, and Puppeteer
  • Option to turn-off VR on PlayStation 5
  • Compatible for PlayStation VR2

The Special Limited Edition is limited to a maximum of 999 copies for Nintendo Switch and 666 for Playstation 5 at price of 59.99€, including lots of additional collectibles: 

  • Game for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5
  • Special Edition Box
  • Colorful Game Manual 
  • Making of Blu-Ray
  • A3 Poster
  • Artbook
  • Autograph by Stefanie Joosten
  • Two Postcards
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Playstation 5, Switch
NewsPS5Switch
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Candle Knight (PC) Review
6.0
5
 
7 Horizons (Switch) Review
5.0
 
Brave Soldier: Invasion of Cyborgs (XSX) Review with stream
7.5
Platforms
 
Candle Knight
Candle Knight (PC) Review
 
storm breaker gaming mouse
Pwnage releases new magnesium alloy gaming mouse called the Stormbreaker
 
Starfield Preview | MYGamer.net
Starfield (Xbox/PC) Preview (2023): Is the Wait Finally Over?
 
Assassins Creed Mirage header
Assassin’s Creed: Mirage (PC/Console) Preview
 
Candle Knight
Candle Knight is a new 2.5D action platformer – out now
View All
Latest News
      
 
Last Labyrinth

Last Labyrinth getting physical editions on PS5 and Switch

by SquallSnake on June 23, 2023
Strictly Limited Games, in partnership with Amata K.K., teamed up to release limited boxed editions of Last Labyrinth for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5. In Last Labyrinth Players must escape a mansion full of hidden dangers alongside a mysterious girl [...]
8
 
Boo Party Switch

Pixel art adventure Boo Party coming soon to Switch

by SquallSnake on June 23, 2023
Recruited by a sketchy scientist, your job is to enter the site of paranormal disturbances and come back with photographic proof of ghosts and monsters! Boo Party is a top-down pixel art adventure where you interact with NPCs, fulfill special jobs and [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums