Last Labyrinth getting physical editions on PS5 and Switch

Strictly Limited Games, in partnership with Amata K.K., teamed up to release limited boxed editions of Last Labyrinth for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5. In Last Labyrinth Players must escape a mansion full of hidden dangers alongside a mysterious girl named Katia, who is unable to speak or understand their language. Katia is voiced by Stefanie Joosten, known for her role as Quiet in Metal Gear Solid 5. Previously a PlayStation VR exclusive, this new version adds the option to turn-off VR, to make it accessible to players worldwide who do not own a VR Headset. Additionally, Last Labyrinth now supports PlayStation VR2 on the PlayStation 5, enhancing the immersive gameplay experience even more.The Nintendo Switch version will be named Last Labyrinth -Lucidity Lost- and will remove the VR functionality.

Since we had the pleasure to release the original Last Labyrinth in its physical form on PlayStation 4, creating a physical Edition for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 was an obvious choice for us.

These editions will exclusively be available at Strictly Limited Games and will be the ONLY physical version of the game worldwide.

About Last Labyrinth:

In Last Labyrinth, you awaken in an unfamiliar mansion. You find yourself vulnerable and tied up, with your arms and hands bound, immobilized in a wheelchair. Your only hope for escape lies with Katia, upon whom you are dependent. Katia relies solely on nonverbal cues to interact with you and navigate through the game.

This unique form of communication adds an extra layer of challenge and immersion. You must rely on subtle gestures, eye contact, and body language to convey your intentions and understand Katia’s instructions. This communication style creates a sense of intimacy and cooperation between the characters, requiring a deep understanding and trust to unravel the mysteries of the mansion. Katia presents you with a series of intensive, meticulous, and inventive escape room puzzles. These riddles progressively grow in complexity and diversity, encompassing challenges related to numbers and brain-teasing tasks. Each puzzle must be solved in order to advance in your venture.

Features:

Soundtrack by Hiroki Kikuta (Secret of Mana, Soulcalibur V)

Theme Song and Voice for Katia by Stefanie Joosten

A unique and original nonverbal escape adventure

Brain-teasing puzzles and riddles

Multiple endings to uncover

Created by a team whose previous works include Shadow of the Colossus, ICO, and Puppeteer

Option to turn-off VR on PlayStation 5

Compatible for PlayStation VR2

The Special Limited Edition is limited to a maximum of 999 copies for Nintendo Switch and 666 for Playstation 5 at price of 59.99€, including lots of additional collectibles: