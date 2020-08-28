Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – First Gameplay Trailer

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Three paths are available to forge your fate. Choosing Finesse will grant you access to the ways of a silent hunter and vicious rogue. With an arsenal of daggers, Fae-Blades, and bows you will deal precise damage to your enemies. Use traps, bombs, poison, or other elements to stay one step ahead of your adversaries. Going for Finesse means going for a nasty playstyle: stay stealthy and hidden and strike with surprise on your side. Deliver critical hits, let your enemies bleed out, or suffer from poison.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will be available on September 8th, 2020 for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.