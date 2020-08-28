Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – First Gameplay Trailer

Three paths are available to forge your fate. Choosing Finesse will grant you access to the ways of a silent hunter and vicious rogue. With an arsenal of daggers, Fae-Blades, and bows you will deal precise damage to your enemies. Use traps, bombs, poison, or other elements to stay one step ahead of your adversaries. Going for Finesse means going for a nasty playstyle: stay stealthy and hidden and strike with surprise on your side. Deliver critical hits, let your enemies bleed out, or suffer from poison.
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning will be available on September 8th, 2020 for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
squallsnake
About the Author
You might also like
Hellpoint, the Souls-like sci-fi RPG, is coming to retail on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation4
Merge Games is thrilled to announce it has teamed up with US-based publisher, tinyBuild Games. Set for a November 2020 release, together they will bring the intense action RPG, Hellpoint to retail on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Hellpoint is an [...]
Stealth-Action Game Aragami 2 is loaded with ninja goodness
From darkness, the Shadow clan has returned. Introducing Aragami 2, a beautifully crafted story offering a unique ninja gameplay experience brought to you by Lince Works. The game is set to release in early 2021 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, [...]
Alpaca Ball Allstars is going to the best alpaca-based soccer game ever made
Salt Castle Studio and Badland Publishing have signed an agreement for the launch of Alpaca Ball Allstars on America and Europe, first for Nintendo Switch and Steam on October 15th this year and later for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well. Alpaca Ball [...]
Comments