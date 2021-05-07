Judgment sequel announced

68 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced Lost Judgment, a sequel to the critically acclaimed Judgment. From the studio that brought you the Yakuza series, Lost Judgment weaves elements of detective sleuthing, noir narrative and action combat into one mystery thriller starring private eye Takayuki Yagami who defends those the law fails to protect.

Lost Judgment launches worldwide on September 24, 2021 for next-gen platforms PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S as well as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Physical pre-orders for the standard edition in North America and Europe are available now with digital offerings to be revealed soon.

Features