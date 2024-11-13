IREM Collection Vol.2 (XSX) Review

Instead of bundling a bunch of shooters like in IREM’s first Collection, IREM Collection Vol.2 is loaded with run-and-gun action titles you probably never played. Sadly, this collection lacks historical documentation just like the first release, and there still isn’t an option to lower the in-game volume setting, but this collection of games is stupidly entertaining.

The overall interface, fit, and feel continues with the same HUD, UI, and QoL features found in many other Ratalaika re-releases. Save states, rewind, auto fire, online rankings, and cheats have been included with each title. Granted, activating these bonuses will disable Achievements (or Trophies if playing on Playstation). One aspect I would like to highlight is the presentation of the main game selection menu. Not only does this interface look clean, the music in this selection screen rocks so hard. Even if you don’t know anything about the included games, this soundtrack alone lets the player know they are about to have their face melted.

Simply put, each game in this compilation is a banger but with a couple words of warning.

First is Gun Force I. It is a run-and-gun Contra-clone and both the SNES and arcade versions are included. Although it isn’t bad, the SNES is the lowest quality title in the compilation even though it does a good job mimicking the overall look and feel of the arcade game. The slowdown, choppiness, and muted colors only makes the arcade version look and play even better in comparison. Back in the day, if you only had the SNES version, then yeah, it would have been fine. But when directly compared to the included arcade variant, there really isn’t a need to play this 16-bit port. Still, glad both versions are included as it is still a fun action-based experience.

Gun Force II is not only a worthy sequel, but it also turns everything up to 11 and never stops. In fact, this might be one of the craziest, over-to-top arcade titles I’ve played and has quickly become my new favorite. It is another action-based Contra-type run-and-gun but the action is so ridiculous. Everything explodes. There are dozens of enemies on screen. The vehicle segments are pure insanity. You need to save dozens of babes. But the best part? The wacky wavey machine gun arms! Using one machine gun is for those wimps in Contra. The dude in Gun Force II not only holds a machine gun in each hand, often times firing frickin’ laser beams, they can move independently! It is comically awesome that I regret not knowing about this game until now. This game launched in 1994 too. That means I was devoid of this pleasure for 30 years and regret my life decisions because of this. Seriously, Gun Force II is so awesome, it is worth buying this compilation just to play this game. Even the way the dude jumps in the air at the conclusion of each stage is so unnecessarily stupidly badass. This game freakin’ rocks so hard.

The black sheep of this compilation is Air Duel, a vertical shooter that is designed to steal every quarter you ever earned in your life. Sure, you might be able to clear the first couple stages without too much difficulty, but the back half is hysterically hard. In the later stages, you will immediately die after the short invincibility time expires. Meaning, you will be dead more than you will be alive. The difficulty is set so impossibly high that I found myself laughing out loud solely at the merciless chaos. Since this is the arcade game, the player can insert as many virtual quarters as needed so it is possible to finish it just through tenacity. But the game doesn’t end there. Like clearing Ghosts’n Goblins, you need to beat the game twice to get the true ending. Without exaggeration, you would need about $100 in quarters, if not more, to clear this campaign. But to be clear, do not mistake the high difficulty for low quality. It is still a fun game. Just super, super hard as you are always under powered and overwhelmed as you lose your firepower with each five second death.

Even though I enjoyed the IREM Collection Vol.1, I must tip my hat to this sequel just because of Gun Force II. This sequel is so stupidly fun, it makes the other included games look like tiny appetizers even though they are quality in their own right. Plus, you get that killer menu music. So even though this compilation doesn’t include any box art, instruction scans, design documents, cabinet art, or any historical context, this is still a great bundle of games at a reasonable price. Limited edition physical versions are also available.

