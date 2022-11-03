Invisibility Platformer Master Spy sneaks onto Switch

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on November 3, 2022
Switch
5
0
previous article
Sophstar (Xbox One) Review with stream
Master Spy
Contents

Together with TURBOGUN, the developer responsible for the creation of Master Spy we are excited to tell you that the game is AVAILABLE NOW on Nintendo Switch priced at $9.99.

In a world of corruption and decay, you’re not just good at what you do – you’re the best. And with the aid of your prototype cloaking suit and quick wit, you’ll sneak your way past a multitude of enemies and obstacles, all while uncovering a plot of conspiracy and intrigue that thrusts you into a role far greater than your contract promised.

Confidential Details:

  • Jump, sneak, and cloak your way through more than 50 challenging levels, with locales ranging from churning electro factories to mystical ninja command centers!
     
  • Cinematic pixel art cutscenes pull you into the experience, weaving a tale of espionage, intrigue, and betrayal!
     
  • Discover Secret levels hidden throughout the game, allowing you to change the story!
     
  • Put your skills to the ultimate test in the unlockable limited-visibility Blind Master mode!
     
  • Train in the *new* Novice mode with checkpoints that aid you on your mission!
     
  • Play in Narrative Mode at your own pace – enjoy the cutscenes and OST without getting caught!
     
  • Stuck? Switch between Narrative, Novice, and Operative modes right from the pause menu!
     
  • Jam in that cheat code to play any level and watch the cutscenes at your leisure!

    Featuring an Original Soundtrack by Grammy Award Winner André Allen Anjos / RAC.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Platformer, Switch
NewsNo Gravity GamesPlatformerSwitch
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Sophstar (Xbox One) Review with stream
9.0
6
 
Broken Universe (Switch) Review
6.5
 
God Damn the Garden (Xbox One) Review with stream
5.0
Platforms
 
Destroy all Humans Clone Carnage
Download Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage for free
 
Dungeonoid
Brick breaker Dungeonoid now available on PS5 and PC
 
Shumi Come Home
Mooneye set to release Shumi Come Home on PC and Switch in Spring 2023
 
Pinball Wizard
Pinball dungeon crawler The Pinball Wizard now available on Switch and PC
 
5
FIFA 23 (PC) Review
View All
Latest News
      
 
Master Spy

Invisibility Platformer Master Spy sneaks onto Switch

by SquallSnake on November 3, 2022
Together with TURBOGUN, the developer responsible for the creation of Master Spy we are excited to tell you that the game is AVAILABLE NOW on Nintendo Switch priced at $9.99. In a world of corruption and decay, you’re not [...]
5
 
Destroy all Humans Clone Carnage

Download Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage for free

by SquallSnake on November 2, 2022
Listen up, puny humans! Your benevolent Furon Overlords are granting you a free multiplayer experience from today on: CLONE CARNAGE! You can wreak havoc with 4 players online or with 2 players in local co-op and enjoy four different game modes on 6 maps! [...]
11
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!
January 1, 2022
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums