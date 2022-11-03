Invisibility Platformer Master Spy sneaks onto Switch

Together with TURBOGUN, the developer responsible for the creation of Master Spy we are excited to tell you that the game is AVAILABLE NOW on Nintendo Switch priced at $9.99.
In a world of corruption and decay, you’re not just good at what you do – you’re the best. And with the aid of your prototype cloaking suit and quick wit, you’ll sneak your way past a multitude of enemies and obstacles, all while uncovering a plot of conspiracy and intrigue that thrusts you into a role far greater than your contract promised.
Confidential Details:
- Jump, sneak, and cloak your way through more than 50 challenging levels, with locales ranging from churning electro factories to mystical ninja command centers!
- Cinematic pixel art cutscenes pull you into the experience, weaving a tale of espionage, intrigue, and betrayal!
- Discover Secret levels hidden throughout the game, allowing you to change the story!
- Put your skills to the ultimate test in the unlockable limited-visibility Blind Master mode!
- Train in the *new* Novice mode with checkpoints that aid you on your mission!
- Play in Narrative Mode at your own pace – enjoy the cutscenes and OST without getting caught!
- Stuck? Switch between Narrative, Novice, and Operative modes right from the pause menu!
- Jam in that cheat code to play any level and watch the cutscenes at your leisure!
Featuring an Original Soundtrack by Grammy Award Winner André Allen Anjos / RAC.
