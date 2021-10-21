Interactive graphic novel Stilstand coming to PS4 and Switch in early November

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on October 21, 2021
Playstation 4
3
0
Stilstand
Contents

The award-winning game, Stilstand, is a haunting and darkly comedic interactive graphic novel following the grim yet hopeful journey of one woman trying to stay afloat in Copenhagen through a summer riddled with anxiety and loneliness.

Stilstand is a deeply personal project coming directly from Ida Hartmann’s existential crisis as she finished her degree. The author’s debut game is created in collaboration with Niila Games, a studio that strives to challenge and distort the boundaries of the game medium. On Nintendo Switch and Sony PS4, it is published by Nakana.io, a Warsaw-based label focused on meaningful games. Stilstand is supported by the Danish Film Institute and The Danish Art Foundation.

Stilstand will launch on PS4 and Switch on November 5, 2021 for $2.99.

