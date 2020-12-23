Infernal Radiation leaving PC Early Access, coming to Switch soon

by SquallSnake on December 23, 2020
Infernal Radiation, a hardcore gothic/dark-fantasy arcade game, is leaving Early Access. The full version is set to release on December 28th this year. The game about the adventures of an unusual exorcist battling possessions and demons has been significantly expanded and improved, as well as optimized. In the first half of 2021, Infernal Radiation will also hit Nintendo Switch.

Infernal Radiation is the debut project of the Polish studio Asmodev, who is also working on Priest Simulator. It is being published on PC by Art Games Studio S.A. and Ultimate Games S.A.

Within a few months, Infernal Radiation underwent a major metamorphosis. The gameplay itself has also changed significantly. Now the balance is much better, and the game longer.

We wanted a story that would correspond with the gameplay. And we did it. Infernal Radiation is a chaotic ballad of love, betrayal and revenge. As always, everything we do in Asmodev is steeped in bloody romanticism” – explained Mim, one of the game’s creators.

The main protagonist of Infernal Radiation is an unyielding exorcist who finds himself on Halloween Island, a place struck by tragedy. A power plant that produced energy from hellfire has exploded. As a result, the infernal radiation has contaminated many people and led to numerous possessions.

Infernal Radiation combines dynamic and simple gameplay, battles with demon bosses (20 different hellish creatures), solutions well-known from RPG games and extreme difficulty. The title is filled with horror and black humour, and the audio and visuals give it a unique style.

Infernal Radiation – main features:

  • exorcisms, possession and demons;
  • easy to play, hard to master;
  • 20 demonic bosses;
  • stylized audio and visuals;
  • 9 special abilities;
  • local co-op mode;
  • set in the Asmodev universe.

The final release date for PC (Steam) is set to December 28th 2020. In the first half of 2021, Infernal Radiation will also hit Nintendo Switch.

