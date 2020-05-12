Inexistence Rebirth is a 16-bit Metroidvania coming to Steam soon

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Pixel art metroidvania Inexistence Rebirth will be released on Steam on May 22.

Inexistence Rebirth is an exploration-focused, side-scroller action RPG inspired by the classics of the 16-bit era. Help Hald save his sister Hania from the claws of Claos and bring balance back to the world.

Originally released in 2016 as Inexistence, the brand new Inexistence Rebirth is more powerful, faster and larger. Graphics and level designs have been redesigned, and new game modes and side quests have been added.