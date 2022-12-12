Indie platformer Panda Punch set for console release

by SquallSnake on December 12, 2022
Playstation 4
Panda Punch
Indiepublisher Ratalaika Games, with developer Ninja Rabbit Studio, announced Panda Punch is set for release on the 16th December 2022. Coming on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC Steam and Nintendo Switch, pricedat $4.99 / €4.99 . Billed as a puzzle platformer game in which you have to control a red panda and save the world from evil alien robots.

The main character of the Panda Punch game is called Zeep. He can jump on his fist, carry boxes, barrels, push various objects and spins like Sonic! The tasks and objectives are simple but less easy to achieve in a challenging environment, with hazardous platforming and combat to traverse through. Solve puzzles on the levels, collect coins, look for super coins, pump your abilities from the blacksmith, defeat bosses, get new abilities …these are just a few of the tasks you will undertake in the 58 levels!! with traps, secrets, enemies…

Features:

  • 58 levels with traps, secrets, enemies
  • Platform jumping and combat
  • Classic pixel-art graphics and chiptune sound
  • Defeat bosses and gain new abilities
