Incube8 Games launches Incube8 Games Lite with new Gameboy game Gunship

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Retro publisher Incube8 Games has announced a new imprint, Incube8 Games Lite, with the intent of publishing cartridge-only physical releases for retro handheld games.

Incube8 Games Lite releases will be strictly cartridge releases; they will not include a box, insert, or any of the other additional items (such as sticker sheets) that might be included in standard boxed releases. For the cartridges, while some of the aesthetic features of the PCB will be forgone, these PCBs are still manufactured by Inside Gadget, to their standard of quality. Thus, the end result will be a cartridge-only release that has a lower price point, and shorter manufacturing time, with the ultimate aim to be an affordable solution for Incube8 Games releases.

To debut this new format, Incube8 Games and indie development studio 7FH announce that Gunship for the Nintendo Game Boy will be getting released on physical cartridge through the Incube8 Games Lite imprint, as well as digitally.

In Gunship, our nation is under attack by enemy forces, and the defense can only succeed with the help of air ground support. The future of our nation depends on you! Gunship is a rail shooter for the Nintendo Game Boy, which sees you fighting your way through five missions to repel the attack and restore peace.