Help Mister Scary find his family

Ratalaika Games & calgames announced that Mister Scary – Where Are You? is now available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

In this haloween themed game you will play as Mister Scary a purple monster that has lost his family.

Make your way through the creepies and crawlies of a strange land to find them!

Directly inspired by a toddler´s imaginary friend, and brought to life by calgames. When ducking, Mister Scary takes a nap and becomes immune to damage.

Features:

-6 scary stages, each with their own sub-areas.

-6 different scary bosses.

-Stomp on your enemies! Or… eat a scary spicey or icy snack to torch or freeze your foes.

-Scary tokens are everywhere. Collect 15 and earn an extra life!

-A scary world map guides you through your adventure.

-Game soundtrack by Logan E. Schad and Kevin Van Der Burg.

The game will be priced at $5.99 / €5.99 for all platforms, and it will launch on 02-Oct-2026 on the following platforms:

-Nintendo Switch

-Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

-PlayStation 5

-PlayStation 4