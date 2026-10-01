Fallen City Brawl coming to consoles physically and digitally

EastAsiaSoft announced that side-scrolling beat’em up Fallen City Brawl will launch digitally for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, XBOX One, XBOX Series X|S and XBOX on PC October 28th! Physical editions are now in the works and are expected to ship in November.

Fallen City Brawl is a retro “belt-scroller” inspired by arcade classics of the ’80s and ’90s. Featuring multiple playable characters, intense screen-filling special attacks, heavy-hitting combos and fluid pixel art animation, Fallen City Brawl is accessible enough for genre newcomers while also bringing fresh and challenging concepts to the fight that veteran brawlers have already praised in its prior PC release. From city streets to subways and snowfields, Fallen City Brawl offers a playground of mayhem across its 7 unique stages.

Fallen City Brawl is originally developed by Fallen City Studio, headed by creator Mike Wells, in close cooperation with Eastasiasoft Limited. The game has been ported for consoles and will be published worldwide by Eastasiasoft Limited. Digital pricing on consoles is set at US$14.99/€14.99, plus a 10% launch discount will be available for a limited time upon release.

About Fallen City Brawl

As a brutal battle for control of Fallen City’s criminal underworld rages, four strangers join forces to survive and reclaim the streets! With a ferocious wolf at their sides, these unlikely allies will face impossible odds. Only by binding together can they reach the final showdown that will decide who lives and who falls.

Inspired by arcade beat ’em ups of the late ’80s and early ’90s, Fallen City Brawl is told through intense side-scrolling pixel art action. Huge sprites and animated backgrounds breathe life into the dying city streets, while fighting mechanics offer uncommon depth with destructive combos, counters, special moves and “RIOT” supers! Animated cutscenes and a powerful soundtrack by famed composer Daniel Lindholm set the tone for urban mayhem, playable solo or with friends in local co-op!

Key Features:

-Fight through 7 stages of arcade-inspired action!

-Choose between 4 playable characters.

-Execute combos and specials with deep hand-to-hand combat mechanics.

-Pick up weapons like pipes, bats, knives, oil drums, hammers and more!

-Clear the screen with RIOT Super attacks!

-Battle it out solo or with friends in local co-op.

-Get in the mood for mayhem with a soundtrack by Daniel Lindholm.