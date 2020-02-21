inbento is an upcoming Switch game where you make bento lunches as cats

293 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Complete over 100 fun puzzles, aesthetically served with traditional boiled rice. Immerse yourself in a silent tale about a cute family of felines and enjoy the tranquil soundtrack. Master the mechanics, follow the hand-crafted recipes, and beat all the bonus stages in this culinary logic game. The life of a modern cat can be stressful. Why don’t you PAWS for a second and relax with a few rounds of inbento? (=^ ◡ ^=)

inbento is a calming, wordless story about cats and parenthood told through adorable puzzles. Relax, tease your brain, and prepare tasty bento dishes. Arrange them in an elaborate lunchbox while sticking to the recipe shown on screen.

INBENTO MAIN FEATURES: