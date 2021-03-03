In rays of the Light coming to consoles in March 2021

by SquallSnake on March 3, 2021
In rays of the Light will be released on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on March 17, 2021. Price will be $7.99.

New game from the developer of “7th Sector” Sergey Noskov.

There is only you, the abandoned remains of a former life and the flourishing nature that feels great in the absence of man. This world is both gloomy and empty, but so incredibly beautiful.

“In rays of the Light” is an atmospheric author’s parable about our place in this world, life and death. Explore a mysterious territory filled with a variety of details that reveal the story. Solve logic puzzles and study text messages along the way.

Features:

  • First-person meditative quest
  • A metaphorical philosophical story revealed in the study of details and surroundings
  • Beautiful visuals and melodic soundtrack (composed by Dmitry Nikolaev)
  • Two endings
  • Remake of “The Light” (2012) game
