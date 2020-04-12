In Other Waters (Switch) Review

Full Review

Don’t be confused by the promo image. In Other Waters is a text-based narrative adventure game without any graphics or cool underwater worlds to explore. Here, the player controls an AI and is tasked with helping a diver navigate an alien world while looking for a partner.

Going to be totally honest here but I don’t get it. I don’t understand this game. I don’t know what is happening. I have no idea how to play. Since there is no tutorial, the player is left to fumble through the unintuitive controls from the wonky user interface. Everything takes place in this yellow hud, filled with icons that don’t provide any information and tiny text. Sometimes pressing buttons does something, sometimes not. Either way, the entire experience is little more than reading a book while connecting one on-screen dot to the next.

In Other Waters has to be one of the most bizarre and experimental games on the Nintendo eShop. Maybe I was expecting to traverse some cool yellow watered planet from the promo art. Or maybe I just wanted to know how to play through such a unique title. Instead, I was only met with frustration and the desire to do anything else.

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.comTwitter: @ZackGaz