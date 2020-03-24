In Other Waters coming to Switch and PC in April 2020

248 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Fellow Traveller and Jump Over the Age announced that In Other Waters will launch for PC, Mac, and Nintendo Switch on April 3rd, 2020. Preorders for the Nintendo Switch version of In Other Waters start today, March 24, 2020. In Other Waters costs $14.99 USD. There is a 10% discount for pre-orders that runs now through launch week until April 10.

In Other Waters is a unique narrative adventure that puts players in the role of an AI assistant revealing the mysteries of the turquoise depths of an alien ocean. Xenobiologist Ellery Vas is searching for her missing partner on the planet Gliese 677Cc. Equipped with a malfunctioning dive suit possessed by a strange AI unit, Ellery discovers extraterrestrial life and an ocean full of secrets.

In Other Waters is a sci-fi title without soldiers and violence focusing instead on wonder and exploration, fear and vulnerability, and the relationship between a long-dormant AI and its human pilot. The relationship between the AI and the operator unfolds over an impactful narrative uniquely interpreted by the player. The depths of Gliese 677Cc contain many secrets. For life to continue, it must change. What will you discover as you track, sample and learn about life inside this alien ocean?

Features

Explore an Alien Ocean : Freely dive into an expansive section of seafloor, from shimmering reefs to inky depths. Unlock upgrades and make discoveries that allow you to open up new paths, uncovering strange creatures and environments as you do.

: Freely dive into an expansive section of seafloor, from shimmering reefs to inky depths. Unlock upgrades and make discoveries that allow you to open up new paths, uncovering strange creatures and environments as you do. See the World Through an AI Lens : Navigate an elegant, intuitive UI via touch or mouse controls. Interpret signals, set headings, and map the ocean through experimentation and intuition.

: Navigate an elegant, intuitive UI via touch or mouse controls. Interpret signals, set headings, and map the ocean through experimentation and intuition. Become a Xenobiologist : Discover and catalogue species through observation, scanning, taking samples, and interacting with alien life. Read Ellery’s notes, look at her sketches, and help her classify an entirely new ecosystem.

: Discover and catalogue species through observation, scanning, taking samples, and interacting with alien life. Read Ellery’s notes, look at her sketches, and help her classify an entirely new ecosystem. Plan Your Dives : Choose whether to study creatures, investigate secrets or dive new areas, then come back to your base to study samples in the lab, chat to Ellery or read her journals to understand more about this world.

: Choose whether to study creatures, investigate secrets or dive new areas, then come back to your base to study samples in the lab, chat to Ellery or read her journals to understand more about this world. Build a Lasting Relationship: Through limited communication learn more about the person whose suit you inhabit, and help guide her towards a terrible truth. What you experience together will bring you closer.

