Idle action RPG Tap Wizard 2 coming to Xbox, later on Switch

Tap Wizard 2, a new idle game with action RPG and shooter elements, will be released on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles on January 7. The title features an elaborate spell and skill system, as well as pixel art graphics in a retro fantasy style. Tap Wizard 2 will also hit Nintendo Switch in 2025.

Tap Wizard 2 is a game developed by TopCog, an independent American studio. Ultimate Games S.A. is the publisher of the title for Xbox One. Thanks to backward compatibility, the game also works on Xbox Series X|S.

The TopCog studio’s title is an idle game with gameplay distinguished by its simplicity. In doing so, the game also offers elements familiar from other genres, including action RPGs, shooters and tactical games.

The player selects certain spells, special abilities and traits, and then the title wizard does his job, fighting against successive waves of dark forces. The mechanics used in the game allow the player to keep the acquired powers and abilities even in case of defeat.

A wide set of magical skills based on different elements (fire, ice, lightning, etc.) is at the player’s disposal. Tap Wizard 2 also features an extensive character development system with a wide set of skills and spells. The fun is further enhanced by unique runes and totems.

Tap Wizard 2 – main features:

idle game with action RPG elements;

accessible and engaging gameplay;

a wide set of skills and spells;

more than 25 different types of enemies;

retro fantasy pixel art graphics.

The release date for Tap Wizard 2 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles is set for January 7, 2025. The game will also hit Nintendo Switch later this year.