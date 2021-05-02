I got to name a creature in the upcoming 2D platformer 7Horizons

by SquallSnake on May 2, 2021
Switch
1
0
previous article
Bite The Bullet (Xbox One) Review
Contents

RedDeerGames, who released titles such at Clumsy Rush, Brawl Chess, Cyber Protocol, and Under Leaves, recently asked Twitter to name a cute little dinosaur-like creature for their upcoming platformer 7Horizons.

When I saw the tweet, I knew I had to respond as I simply wanted to help. Providing many name suggestions, some intentionally bad for comedic effect, RedDeer decided to go with Yum-Yum.

How did I come up with the name Yum-Yum? I have no freaking clue. It just popped into my head, thought I had nothing to lose so I posted it, and they went with it. Twitter followers since have commented on the name, enjoying the selection.

So yeah, I named a creature in a game. I think that is pretty cool and thanks RedDeer for providing the opportunity. Can’t wait to see the little guy in this upcoming game.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Blog, Featured, Platformer, Switch
BlogFeaturedSwitch
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Bite The Bullet (Xbox One) Review
5.5
10
 
Cannon Brawl (Xbox One) Review
8.0
 
Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla (PS4) Review
8.0
Platforms
 
Thief Simulator 2 gets 2022 release date
 
Top down shooter Military Base War launches on Steam
 
Expeditions: Rome is a THQ Nordic RPG (Rome Playing Game)
 
Metroidvania Anew: The Distant Light coming to Steam later this year
 
Turn based RPG about inner wounds Burden of Scars kickstarter now live
View All
Latest News
      
 

New original Gameboy shooter Genesis getting physical release

by SquallSnake on April 30, 2021
Retro publisher Incube8 Games and development studio 7FH announce that the pre-order of Genesis, a brand new shoot’ em up for the original Nintendo Game Boy using GBDK is going live today and will end on June 7th. In Genesis, fight your way through hordes [...]
12
 

Thief Simulator 2 gets 2022 release date

by SquallSnake on April 30, 2021
Thief Simulator 2 will debut in 2022 on PC. The developers promise many improvements and new possibilities, including three diverse locations full of objects and goals. In 2023, Thief Simulator 2 is scheduled to also hit consoles: PlayStation 4, [...]
23
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums