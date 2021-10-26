Hypnotic platformer Circa Infinity gets release date – trailer here

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Jump into the deep abyss and break out of the infinity loop.

Circa Infinity, created by Kenny Sun, will launch on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X on November 5, 2021 via RedDeerGames.

Test your skills on 50 challenging levels in this crazy world of an endless circle. Reach the core of each level by slipping through a series of circular layers. You can also test yourself in speedrun mode!

Time your jumps to avoid creatures that reside within the circles and reach the next layer. As you go deeper, the action gets faster and more challenging!

Crazy visuals and pumping soundtrack will turn up the already intense gameplay experience and literally melt your brain! Think of Circa infinity as a live music video, with challenging action and psychedelic graphics.

Features:

-world of a never-ending circle

-dazzling experience – unlike any you’ve seen before.

-50 levels, 5 bosses – with non-stop action!

-mesmerizing visuals – minimalist, unique style

-pulse-pounding soundtrack – created by Jack + Jim Fay

-available in 9 languages: English, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, and Dutch.