Hidden Through Time is a new Where’s Waldo coming to consoles in March

Crazy Monkey Studios announced that its fourth dimensional hidden object game, Hidden Through Time, will be launching in just a couple of weeks. Explore the four great ages as you search each scene for various objects and people, interacting with the environment to suss out even the most secret of details. You can even concoct your own devious puzzles using the map-editor, building your own scenes packed to the brim with colorful characters and objects.

Hidden Through Time will be available on March 12th for $7.99 USD on Steam (Windows/Mac), Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. It will also be available that same day for $2.99 USD on iOS, and Android.

Hidden Through Time is a game of hide and seek with objects scattered throughout the wonderful history of our world. Use cryptic hints to discover every secret as you explore the colorful hand drawn levels.

Find enough objects to advance to the next stage, and make your way through all four great ages.

Still desire more or wish to unleash your creativity? Our map editor is available to anyone, allowing you to create your very own levels and share them on our cloud! Here you can also discover, play and rate levels made by other creators from all around the world! So join Clicky on his wondrous adventure in Hidden Through Time!