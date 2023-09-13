Hidden Through Time 2 coming to PC soon, consoles later

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Brace yourselves for an enchanting journey into the heart of mythology and magic as Rogueside Games proudly announces the upcoming release date for “Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic.”! The adventure begins on October 5th, 2023, when “Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic” makes its grand entrance on two of the most beloved gaming platforms: Steam and GOG.

The eagerly awaited sequel to the hit “Hidden Through Time,” this new installment promises to whisk players away on a captivating odyssey that transcends time and cultures, weaving together myths and magical landscapes into a mesmerizing puzzle experience.

“Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic” promises you:

A Tapestry of Myths : Journey through eras and cultures, from the heights of Olympus to the realms of dragons, to unravel ancient tales hidden within each scene.

: Journey through eras and cultures, from the heights of Olympus to the realms of dragons, to unravel ancient tales hidden within each scene. Magic in Every Pixel : Immerse yourself in beautifully crafted landscapes where the boundaries between myth and reality blur, and where enchantment awaits at every turn.

: Immerse yourself in beautifully crafted landscapes where the boundaries between myth and reality blur, and where enchantment awaits at every turn. Architect of Dreams: With the Architect, become a creator yourself, crafting unique scenes to share with a vibrant community of puzzle enthusiasts.

The time has come for you to become a part of the myth and magic. Try out the demo today to get a taste of the enchanting journey that awaits you. And remember to add “Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic” to your Steam wishlist, so you’re among the first to embark on this extraordinary adventure on October 5th, 2023.