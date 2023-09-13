Hidden Through Time 2 coming to PC soon, consoles later

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on September 13, 2023
PC
3
0
previous article
Slaps and Beans 2 hitting consoles soon
next article
Multiplayer party game Sacrifice Your Friends now available on Xbox
Hidden Through Time 2
Contents

Brace yourselves for an enchanting journey into the heart of mythology and magic as Rogueside Games proudly announces the upcoming release date for “Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic.”!  The adventure begins on October 5th, 2023, when “Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic” makes its grand entrance on two of the most beloved gaming platforms: Steam and GOG.

The eagerly awaited sequel to the hit “Hidden Through Time,” this new installment promises to whisk players away on a captivating odyssey that transcends time and cultures, weaving together myths and magical landscapes into a mesmerizing puzzle experience.

“Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic” promises you:

  • A Tapestry of Myths: Journey through eras and cultures, from the heights of Olympus to the realms of dragons, to unravel ancient tales hidden within each scene.
  • Magic in Every Pixel: Immerse yourself in beautifully crafted landscapes where the boundaries between myth and reality blur, and where enchantment awaits at every turn.
  • Architect of Dreams: With the Architect, become a creator yourself, crafting unique scenes to share with a vibrant community of puzzle enthusiasts.

The time has come for you to become a part of the myth and magic. Try out the demo today to get a taste of the enchanting journey that awaits you. And remember to add “Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic” to your Steam wishlist, so you’re among the first to embark on this extraordinary adventure on October 5th, 2023.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC
NewsPC
,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Demolish and Build Classic (Xbox One) Review
4.0
7
 
Gastro Force (XSX) Review with stream
5.0
 
Ashina: The Red Witch (XSX) Review
6.0
Platforms
 
Hidden Through Time 2
Hidden Through Time 2 coming to PC soon, consoles later
 
Slaps and Beans 2
Slaps and Beans 2 hitting consoles soon
 
Ride 5 Preview - Motorbike Franchise Goes Max Wrist
Ride 5 Preview – Motorbike Franchise Goes Max Wrist
 
we5
We Stay Behind (PC) Demo Review
 
Gastro Force
New retro-style boomer shooter Gastro Force now available
View All
Latest News
      
 
Sacrifice Your Friends

Multiplayer party game Sacrifice Your Friends now available on Xbox

by SquallSnake on September 13, 2023
RedDeer.Games, a notable developer and publisher of indie games, is excited to announce the release of Sacrifice Your Friends – a party multiplayer game set in a mystery-filled world inspired by H.P. Lovecraft. The game is available worldwide on Xbox [...]
3
 
Hidden Through Time 2

Hidden Through Time 2 coming to PC soon, consoles later

by SquallSnake on September 13, 2023
Brace yourselves for an enchanting journey into the heart of mythology and magic as Rogueside Games proudly announces the upcoming release date for “Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic.”!  The adventure begins on October 5th, 2023, [...]
3
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2023 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums | Music Forums