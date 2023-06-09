Here’s when Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine will be released

by SquallSnake on June 9, 2023
Thunderful, Headup and Team Meat announced their meat-mincing puzzler Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine is coming to PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on June 22nd. Mean Meat Machine brings the hardcore challenge Super Meat Boy is best known for to this one-of-a-kind blend of puzzle and intense action gameplay. 

The events of Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine take place right after Super Meat Boy Forever. After meticulously analyzing Meat Boy, the nefarious Dr. Fetus now has all the data he needs to create the perfect Meat Boy clone! There’s just one problem: The DNA sample he’s collected isn’t a perfect specimen, which in turn yields some…less than perfect clones. Dr. Fetus’ solution is to create a bunch of ruthless test chambers to weed out the crap clones from the good ones. The specimens start out looking nothing like Meat Boy, but over time that grotesquely lovable face that Dr. Fetus hates so much, starts to emerge. Perfect clones are just on the horizon…

Puzzle your way through familiar Super Meat Boy and Super Meat Boy Forever locations like the picturesque forest, the hospital, and salt factory with dazzling backgrounds and animations created by the original Super Meat Boy Forever artists, as well as a wonderful soundtrack by RIDICULON. There are over 100 masterfully hand-crafted levels filled with creative traps and hazards for you to beat and, if you can survive this hardcore take on a classic formula, you’ll be confronted by an epic  boss fight at the end of each world to offer the ultimate challenge.

“On June 22nd, people are going to get their mitts on Dr. Fetus’s Mean Meat Machine and kill a ton of Meat Boy clones..most likely by accident.”, said Team Meat co-founder Tommy Refenes. “People are going to have a great time trying to group clones together to create matches while dodging the obstacle hell we’ve designed for them. Match 4 puzzle games don’t normally have saws, but that’s why this game f***ing rules! Our latest weird baby is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC! I can’t wait for everyone to play it!”

Dr. Fetus Mean Meat Machine

