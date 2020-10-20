Here’s a new trailer for Slide Stars

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Slide Stars is the first water racing platform adventure in which you can play with 20+ of the world’s biggest international social media stars. Players will be able to choose their favorite star, jump onto the ride of their choice, and blast through some of the world’s most crazy water slides! Slide, jump, and balance through insane tracks and overcome extreme obstacles.

Slide Stars will release worldwide on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, both digital and at retail on November 10.