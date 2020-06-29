Here are the free PS+ games for July 2020

203 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Sony announced the following games will be free for PS+ members during July 2020.

NBA 2K20 – NBA 2K has evolved into much more than a basketball simulation. With its immersive open-world Neighborhood, NBA 2K20 is a platform for gamers and ballers to come together* and create what’s next in basketball culture. Take your skills to the next level, featuring an upgraded motion engine with signature styles, advanced shooting controls, a new dribble size-up system, refined off-ball collisions, and a new read & react defensive game.

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – In Rise of the Tomb Raider, Lara uncovers an ancient mystery that places her in the crosshairs of a ruthless organization known as Trinity. As she races to find a powerful and sought-after artifact before Trinity, the trail leads to a myth about the Lost City of Kitezh. Lara knows she must reach the Lost City and its hidden secrets before Trinity as she sets out for Siberia on a thrilling expedition.

Erica – This feature-length cinematic experience merges high-fidelity Hollywood production values with engaging, tactile gameplay. Become Erica, a brave young lady plagued with nightmares of your father’s murder. With the traumatic events that have haunted you as a child dragged back into the light of the present-day vis grisly new clues, it’s up to you to unearth the shocking truth behind this devastating tragedy. Every choice you make influences how the game develops, with multiple endings awaiting you at the finale of the emotional branching narrative.

Sony be releasing a free PS4 theme later this week to celebrate 10 years of PS Plus. The theme will be available on PS Store for a limited time. For those of you who haven’t tried the online multiplayer benefit for PS Plus, Sony will also be hosting a free online multiplayer weekend starting July 4 at 12:01AM through July 5 at 11:59PM in your local time. (Online multiplayer game sold separately. Requires internet connection and PlayStation Network account.)

These games will be available July 7 until August 3, 2020.