Hell Pie is a new 3D platformer with grappling gameplay

Via a new release date trailer that debuted today at the Guerrilla Collective showcase, Headup and Sluggerfly announced that that their obscene 3D platformer, Hell Pie, will be cooked and ready to serve on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch and PC on July 21st. This old-school-inspired 3D platformer takes bad taste to the next level in an adventure full of insane environments, repugnant characters and fun grapple-based platforming.

In Hell Pie, you grab the horns of Nate, the ‘Demon of Bad Taste’. Your task is to gather the disgusting ingredients for Satan’s infamous birthday pie. Venture out into the overworld and do whatever it takes to ensure those ingredients are secured in time, or there’ll be hell to pay!

Luckily Nate isn’t alone on this quest, with his ‘pet’ angel Nugget ready and able to offer support. Nugget offers his holy insight when needed but, more importantly, is chained to Nate, so he can be used as a grappling hook or swung around as a weapon. Nate can also equip horns he finds across the world to give him new hellish abilities, from charging through enemies and boulders , to gliding through the air.



Together, Nate and Nugget will explore wild environments, meet tons of unsavoury enemies and characters, and witness some truly shocking sights in the seriously twisted take on the classic mascot platformer.



“Hell Pie is a game that we’ve had a lot of fun making and we can’t wait to share all the obscenity and silliness with the world at large when it comes to PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC on July 21st,” said Christian Patorra, Sluggerfly’s CEO. “We’re sure anyone who shares our love of classic 3D platforming is going to like what we are cooking up!”