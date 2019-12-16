Heavy metal slasher Down to Hell coming to Switch soon

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

On December 23 this year a new slasher, Down to Hell, is planned for release on Nintendo Switch. Created by Red Dev Studio the game stands out with its dynamic combat system, heavy metal soundtrack and unique stylistics. Earlier the title was released on PC.

At the end of August this year Down to Hell debuted on PC. Ultimate Games S.A. is responsible for the game’s conversion and digital distribution.

Down to Hell tells the story of an unnamed knight who faces a world full of chaos and demonic creatures. This production by Red Dev Studio focuses on combat – the player can use basic weak (fast) and strong (free) attacks. Blows can be combined in longer sequences and additional opportunities are given by spells and special moves. The creators of Down to Hell have also prepared a retort system, thanks to which it is possible to repel some attacks.

The game offers a total of two different chapters in which there will be lots of clashes with different creatures and bosses (including the demonic bug Crimson and the devilish maiden Solitude). As the game creators point out, Down to Hell takes on average about 3 hours to complete.

“Down to Hell is a slasher with an unforgettable atmosphere. The darkness of the game is additionally enhanced by the stylized graphic design. The soundtrack that includes works by Polish heavy metal bands Decapitated and Koronal also play a large role” says CEO Ultimate Games S.A., Mateusz Zawadzki.

The main features of Down to Hell:

fast and dynamic fight;

unique bosses;

heavy and dark atmosphere;

hand-drawn film interludes;

heavy metal soundtrack (including Decapitated and Koronal).

The launch date of Down to Hell on Nintendo Switch is set for December 23, 2019.

Basic information:

Title: Down to Hell

Genre: action, slasher, independent

Producer: Red Dev Studio

Publisher: Ultimate Games S.A.

Language: English

Number of players: 1

File size: 2.2 GB

Release date: 12.23.2019 (Nintendo Switch) 08.30.2019 (Steam – PC)