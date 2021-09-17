Haustoria Switch trailer and release date here

158 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Enter the peculiar world that has been cursed by an ancient, plant-based cosmic entity known as the Haustoria. Take command and defeat this forceful being while traversing this dark and creepy universe.



Haustoria, a 2D puzzle-platformer with innovative game mechanics and unique hand-drawn visual style created by Antares Games, is coming to Nintendo Switch on 24th of September thanks to RedDeer.games. The pre-order starts on 17th of September.

DIFFICULT JOURNEY

Begin the harsh journey through the unique but creepy universe of Haustoria playing as a young boy. Wander over a weird forest, explore a cursed house, creep around in pitch black caves, and avoid dangerous traps in an old dungeon.



USE SOME MAGIC

Make your way through the game by using the magical thumbtack system. Pin and unpin various game objects to walk through paths, get into hard-to-reach areas, overtake obstacles and solve puzzles.

WOODLAND COMPANIONS

Forest Dwellers will assist you on your difficult journey. Some of them can be caught and collected. Some, when combined with the magical thumbtack, will help you clear your path of monstrous creatures.



HAND-DRAWN VISUALS

While exploring intriguing and challenging locations in Haustoria, you can enjoy beautifully hand-drawn graphics inspired by books’ illustrations.



PRE-ORDER TODAY

Haustoria is now available for digital pre-order on Nintendo Switch. If you pre-order it now, you can get the game 35% OFF!

KEY FEATURES: