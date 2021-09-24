Hand-drawn puzzle platformer Haustoria now available on Switch

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Set off on a unique journey through the mysterious world that powerful cosmic monsters have cursed.

Haustoria, a 2D puzzle-platformer with innovative gameplay mechanics and amazing hand-illustrated graphics developed by Antares Games, launches on Nintendo Switch today thanks to RedDeer.games.

CURSED UNIVERSE

Take on the role of a young boy and embark on a journey through the unique but creepy universe of Haustoria and try to defeat ominous cosmic creatures.

MAGICAL THUMBTACK

Use the magical thumbtack system to progress through the game. Pin and unpin game objects to walk through paths, get into difficult-to-reach areas, overcome obstacles, and solve puzzles.

FOREST RESIDENTS

During your challenging journey, the forest dwellers will come in handy. Some of them, when combined with the magical thumbtack, will help you destroy cosmic monsters.

PRE-ORDER TODAY

Haustoria is now available for Nintendo Switch with a special launch discount of up to 35% OFF!

KEY FEATURES:

-hand-drawn illustrated book-style graphics

-harsh adventure through the peculiar game world

-various tough challenges and weird cosmic creatures at each level

-innovative “magical thumbtack” system to solve puzzles, cross paths and overcome obstacles.