Hand-drawn puzzle platformer Haustoria now available on Switch

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on September 24, 2021
Switch
8
0
previous article
MyGamer Visual Cast - Good Knight (PC)
next article
The new Addams Family game is now available on consoles and PC
Haustoria
Contents

Set off on a unique journey through the mysterious world that powerful cosmic monsters have cursed.

Haustoria, a 2D puzzle-platformer with innovative gameplay mechanics and amazing hand-illustrated graphics developed by Antares Games, launches on Nintendo Switch today thanks to RedDeer.games.

CURSED UNIVERSE
Take on the role of a young boy and embark on a journey through the unique but creepy universe of Haustoria and try to defeat ominous cosmic creatures.

MAGICAL THUMBTACK
Use the magical thumbtack system to progress through the game. Pin and unpin game objects to walk through paths, get into difficult-to-reach areas, overcome obstacles, and solve puzzles.

FOREST RESIDENTS
During your challenging journey, the forest dwellers will come in handy. Some of them, when combined with the magical thumbtack, will help you destroy cosmic monsters.

PRE-ORDER TODAY
Haustoria is now available for Nintendo Switch with a special launch discount of up to 35% OFF!

KEY FEATURES:

-hand-drawn illustrated book-style graphics
-harsh adventure through the peculiar game world
-various tough challenges and weird cosmic creatures at each level
-innovative “magical thumbtack” system to solve puzzles, cross paths and overcome obstacles.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, Platformer, Switch
NewsPlatformerRedDeerGamesSwitch
, , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Orcs Must Die! 3 (PC) Review
8.5
3
 
BIOMUTANT (PC) Review
5.5
 
Mask of Mists (Xbox Series X) Review
6.5
Platforms
 
The Addams Family Mansion Mayhem
The new Addams Family game is now available on consoles and PC
 
Good Knight PC
MyGamer Visual Cast – Good Knight (PC)
 
OKINAWA RUSH
Brawler platformer Okinawa Rush gets Oct 2021 release date for PC/Switch, 2022 for PS and Xbox
 
Orcs must die 3
Orcs Must Die! 3 (PC) Review
 
Red Wings American Aces
Spin-off to Red Wings: Aces of the Sky will include multiple online multiplayer
View All
Latest News
      
 
The Addams Family Mansion Mayhem

The new Addams Family game is now available on consoles and PC

by SquallSnake on September 24, 2021
Metro Goldwyn Mayer and Outright Games with developer studio PHL Collective launched the very first console game for the CGI version of ‘The Addams Family,’ ‘The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem’. Based on the new animated feature [...]
21
 
Haustoria

Hand-drawn puzzle platformer Haustoria now available on Switch

by SquallSnake on September 24, 2021
Set off on a unique journey through the mysterious world that powerful cosmic monsters have cursed. Haustoria, a 2D puzzle-platformer with innovative gameplay mechanics and amazing hand-illustrated graphics developed by Antares Games, launches on Nintendo [...]
8
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums