Good Knight is an insane one-button bullet hell

August 12, 2021
Contents

Independent development studio Doublethink Games will be releasing the one-button bullet hell game, Good Knight, on Steam, September 3.

Good Knight is a butt-clenching arcade metal game influenced by games like Super-Hexagon, Castlevania, and Touhou. Use your agility and quickness to dodge bullets and battle in different mysterious hells against giant bosses. 
In Good Knight, you only need one button because you only have one job: survive from the bullet hell! With this magical button, you are able to perform turn around, attack, speed-down, sustained attacks.

The game features massive bullets, multiple camera angles, and an original metal soundtrack amongst many other exciting features.

Features

  • Hardcore bullet hell with the minimalist operation
  • Massive bullets; die from one hit
  • Only one button is required to complete the game.
  • Mixed culture: Philippine horrors, history and literature fuse with Greek stories
  • Atmosphere rendering inspired by Devil May Cry and Castlevania.
  • Multiple camera angles: automatically angle switch follows game progress
  • Original metal soundtrack
  • Invite your friends to play with you! Online or in-person
