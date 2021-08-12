Good Knight is an insane one-button bullet hell

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Independent development studio Doublethink Games will be releasing the one-button bullet hell game, Good Knight, on Steam, September 3.

Good Knight is a butt-clenching arcade metal game influenced by games like Super-Hexagon, Castlevania, and Touhou. Use your agility and quickness to dodge bullets and battle in different mysterious hells against giant bosses.

In Good Knight, you only need one button because you only have one job: survive from the bullet hell! With this magical button, you are able to perform turn around, attack, speed-down, sustained attacks.

The game features massive bullets, multiple camera angles, and an original metal soundtrack amongst many other exciting features.

Features