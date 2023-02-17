Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart now available

113 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Outright Games in partnership with Cyber Group Studios announced the release of Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart. The first ever kart racing game in the Gigantosaurus franchise, is now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.

This brand new Gigantosaurus experience offers hours of story content and allows players to compete as eight different playable characters from the hit TV series including fan favourites, Bill, Mazu, Rocky and Tiny. Play solo or against family and friends with up to four person split-screen multiplayer across fifteen tracks through the land of Cretacia.

Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart puts players in the driver seat as they traverse through three different environments in the Savannah, Jungle, and Mount Oblivion Cups, picking up special skills to help you win the race, including “Giganto’s Roar” – a sound that will slow down all opponents within a certain range. Players who dino-soar through the finish lines can take on “Jetpack” tracks that allow for unique and fun layouts to test their abilities.

Taking inspiration from the well-received racing segments of the previous game Gigantosaurus: The Game and the season 1, episode 14 “Racing Giganto” of the Gigantosaurus series, developer 3DClouds expanded the concept into a game format, with playable characters, skills and natural obstacles to provide an element of unpredictability within the tracks. Designed with the whole family in mind, the game features 3 levels of difficulty for different age ranges and three playable modes, including “play with friends” which features up to 4 players couch co-op, guaranteeing fun for the whole family. Even the littlest players are accounted for with instant race mode which randomly selects a character and track, auto-steering and auto accelerating karts and on-screen text tips read aloud by Mazu the brainy Ankylosaurus, making it perfect for the whole family to enjoy. Each character additionally has its own unique vehicle skins, allowing you to pick your favorites before you race.

Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart is based on the successful animated TV series Gigantosaurus, currently streaming worldwide on Disney+ and Netflix and airing internationally on major channels such as Disney Junior (worldwide), France Télévisions, POP (UK), Super RTL (Germany), RAI yoyo (Italy), RTVE – Clan (Spain), CCTV (China), TV Azteca (Mexico) and NHK (Japan). Produced by Cyber Group Studios, the series now counting 3 seasons of 52-episodes x 11 minutes each, is based on Jonny Duddle’s book published by Bonnier Books UK Ltd, which has sold over 600,000 copies worldwide. The animated series follows the adventures of four young dinos – Rocky, Bill, Tiny, and Mazu – as they go on quests to explore their world, face their fears, work together to solve problems, learn more about the mysterious Gigantosaurus himself – and have lots of fun all along the way.

Nick Ricks, Head of Games at Outright Games said, ‘We’re thrilled to celebrate the release of our second Gigantosaurus collaboration – Gigantosarus: Dino Kart – with our friends at Cyber Group Studios. We wanted to build on the well-received racing segments from Gigantosaurus: The Game, as well as adding accessibility features for the brand’s first kart racer. With the inclusion of auto steering karts, instant race mode and racing tips that can be read from the screen or heard via VO, we have ensured the game is fully accessible to the brands core target audience and will provide a suitable challenge for players of all ages. With the individualised karts and power-ups, tailored to each distinctive character, fans can enjoy a whole new immersive way to experience the world of Gigantosaurus.’

Dominique Bourse Chairman and CEO and Thierry Braille, Vice President Interactive and Videogame Division at Cyber Group Studios said, ‘It has been a wonderful experience working with Outright Games on a second Gigantosaurus game. For us it is crucial to work with a partner who fully understands the Gigantosaurus brand, from knowing the age range of the audience and building suitable game mechanics for said audience. Together we have also been able to successfully translate the animated series into a game format, from a faithful recreation of Cretacia and our integration of 8 characters from the show – including Gigantosaurus himself – fans will be able to engage with the brand in a whole new way.’

Alex de Nittis, Game Designer at 3DClouds said ‘As a developer, our background is very tied to creating arcade racing games, with Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart being our fifth kart racer collaboration with Outright Games, deliberately developed with pre-school players in mind. With every new project we are able to carry over our learnings from the previous one, allowing each game to become more ambitious and more importantly, include new and improved accessibility features. Not only have we continued our rigorous playtesting with children, to ensure the game functions for them, but we have expanded on functions to include completely new functions like auto acceleration, to further simplify the driving phase and allow even the youngest players to get to know the game at their own pace without missing out on the fun of the race.’

Gigantosaurus: Dino Kart is available to purchase now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.