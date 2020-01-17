Gigantosaurus coming to consoles and PC March 2020

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Cyber ​​Group Studios and Outright Games revealed the first video game based on Gigantosaurus‘ series.

Gigantosaurus: The Game will launch on March 27th, 2020 on Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC digital for $39.99

In “Gigantosaurus: The Game “, players can explore and race across the vast, prehistoric world of Gigantosaurus in a one-of-a-kind dinosaur adventure – part saving the world, part rally racing – and all gigantic fun! Kids can play as one of their favorite dino buddies from the show – Rocky, Tiny, Mazu, and Bill – as they discover secrets, solve puzzles and save the day.

Gigantosaurus is based on Jonny Duddle’s bestselling book of the same name. Directed by award-winning director Olivier Lelardoux, the series takes preschoolers on exciting, comedy-filled adventures as they dare to be themselves and explore the world beyond their nests. In every episode, the curious young dinosaurs explore the mystery of “Gigantosaurus” – the biggest, fiercest dinosaur of all. They embark on a quest, facing their individual fears and working together to solve a problem. As the inquisitive Mazu, playful Tiny, timid Bill, and courageous Rocky aim to learn more about Gigantosaurus, they discover they each have something to learn from him, too!

“This new game represents a big step for us and the creation of high-quality kids’ interactive entertainment,” said Terry Malham CEO of Outright Games. “Working closely with Cyber Group Studios and the full gamut of original assets from the hit show, allowed us to develop a game that truly feels like playing through an episode of the series.”

“Gigantosaurus The Game is our first video game with Outright Games. All along the development process, we have been thrilled by the talent and expertise of the production team”, comment Thierry Braille, Vice President Interactive and Videogame Division and Dominique Bourse COO Cyber Group Studios “The result is a great and innovative game for the whole family mixing action adventure and racing and offering 2 multi-player modes (cooperative and competitive). This feature will allow families to play together with the key characters of the TV series. “

KEY FEATURES