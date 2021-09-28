Get to work with Best Forklift Operator’s Early Access Steam release in 2022

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on September 28, 2021
PC
2
0
previous article
These are the Xbox games on sale for the week of September 28, 2021
next article
Free demo of Airport Renovator will be available on October 1st
Best Forklift Operator
Contents

Best Forklift Operator allows the player to become the operator of the forklift – an everyday unnoticed cog that turns out to be crucial in a world’s long supply chain. Every day, forklifts and their operators move hundreds of thousands of tons of goods around the world, ensuring smooth operations in factories, ports and warehouses.

The adventure with forklifts begins with mandatory training – safety is crucial! The game uses simulation elements to initiate the player into the art of operating a forklift truck. The player must skillfully operate the machine, master the skill of carefully lifting and lowering the transported goods, and above all – do not damage the cargo.

After completing the training, the player can play the addictive career mode, in which the key to success is speed and precision, the player will also receive prizes for the completed tasks. However, you must remember that any damage to the cargo will affect your reputation. As an addition to the campaign, the game will also offer an Arcade mode, which allows you to play with forklifts in a completely different, more crazy, way.

Best Forklift Operator fully supports the virtual reality mode! In this way, you can get even more into the new role. However, nothing prevents you from developing your career using the flat screen, mouse and keyboard or gamepad.
Game Features:

Full support for virtual reality environment;
In-depth tutorial to master the art of forklift operation;
Test your skills by completing tasks in career mode - speed and accuracy will earn you bonuses, damaged loads carry penalties;
Have fun in an arcade mode that lets you relax after a hard day's work;
Fight for the best results in extensive leaderboards.

Best Forklift Operator will debut in Early Access on Steam in 2022.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC, Simulations
NewsPCSimulation
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
UnMetal (Xbox One) Review with stream
9.0
18
 
Orcs Must Die! 3 (PC) Review
8.5
 
BIOMUTANT (PC) Review
5.5
Platforms
 
Airport Renovator
Free demo of Airport Renovator will be available on October 1st
 
Best Forklift Operator
Get to work with Best Forklift Operator’s Early Access Steam release in 2022
 
Handler of Dragons
The Handler of Dragons is an ARPG made by one person
 
The Addams Family Mansion Mayhem
The new Addams Family game is now available on consoles and PC
 
Good Knight PC
MyGamer Visual Cast – Good Knight (PC)
View All
Latest News
      
 
butcher switch hero

Red Art Games set to release physical version of Butcher on Switch

by SquallSnake on September 28, 2021
Grab your weapon of choice (from chainsaw, through shotgun, to grenade launcher) and kill your way through underground hideouts, post-apocalyptic cities, jungles and more as BUTCHER is coming physically on Nintendo Switch! French publisher Red Art Games [...]
6
 
Xbox Gold Oct 2021

These are the free Xbox games for October 2021

by SquallSnake on September 28, 2021
Microsoft announcing the following games will be free to Xbox Live Gold/Ultimate members during October 2021. Aaero ($14.99): Available October 1 to 31 Hover ($24.99): Available October 16 to November 15 Castlevania: Harmony of Despair ($14.99): Available [...]
6
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums