Get Good is a tough 2.5D platformer with Twitch integration

Get Good by Vypur is a tough platformer in which you must use your hand rocket jumping powers to escape. As you climb you may notice things start to change: colors, surroundings, and most of all, difficulty. The challenges here will push your skills to their limits.
Get Good by Vypur features Twitch integration so you can chat around your character as you move through the game. It also contains 5 game modes that will challenge jumping abilities.
squallsnake
About the Author
