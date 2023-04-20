GBA Single-Pak Link – NoNoNo Puzzle Chalien

by SquallSnake on April 20, 2023
GBA Single Pak link Nonono Puzzle Chailien
Contents

Sequel to Chee Chai Alien, a Japan-exclusive GBC game that featured Rumble Pak support and prominent use of the infrared sensor, this GBA puzzle game has a very simple presentation. Don’t let the childish shapes and colors fool you, this is a pretty fun 2p game and you don’t need to know Japanese.

