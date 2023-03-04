GBA Single-Pak Link – EX Monopoly

by SquallSnake on March 4, 2023
GBA Single Pak link EX Monopoly
EX Monopoly remained exclusive to Japan which is a shame because this is a much better version of this classic board game that the version we received here in the States.

Unfortunately, even though this is a better version of Monopoly, non-Japanese speakers are going to have a tough time navigating the detailed menus and interface.

Side note, this is one of the few titles to support the ahead-of-its-time MOBILE LINK GB feature.

