GBA Single-Pak Link – EX Monopoly

EX Monopoly remained exclusive to Japan which is a shame because this is a much better version of this classic board game that the version we received here in the States.

Unfortunately, even though this is a better version of Monopoly, non-Japanese speakers are going to have a tough time navigating the detailed menus and interface.

Side note, this is one of the few titles to support the ahead-of-its-time MOBILE LINK GB feature.