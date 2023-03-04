GBA Single-Pak Link – EX Monopoly

EX Monopoly remained exclusive to Japan which is a shame because this is a much better version of this classic board game that the version we received here in the States.
Unfortunately, even though this is a better version of Monopoly, non-Japanese speakers are going to have a tough time navigating the detailed menus and interface.
Side note, this is one of the few titles to support the ahead-of-its-time MOBILE LINK GB feature.
What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
SquallSnake
About the Author
You might also like
GBA Single-Pak Link – Puyo Pop Fever
Like the first game, Puyo Pop, this sequel, Puyo Pop Fever, offers some quality 1-cartridge multiplayer on Gameboy Advance. The music, the modes, the extras like the Fever Mode and large clump piece, and the ability to assign teams in any combination, [...]
GBA Single-Pak Link – Dokodemo Taikyoku: Yakuman Advance
Dokodemo Taikyoku: Yakuman Advance supports 4 players but English speakers, like me, are going to have a tough time understanding how to play or what is happening. I don’t know how to play Yakuman and don’t know Japanese so I apologize for the [...]
GBA Single-Pak Link – Minna no Soft Series: Tetris Advance
This forgotten Japanese exclusive Tetris game is one of the very few Tetris titles on GBA, especially one that features a Single-Pak link multiplayer mode for up to 4 players. There are two modes: Standard VS and Arranged but they are both pretty much the [...]
Comments