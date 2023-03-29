Gate defense shooter Marfusha coming to consoles in early April

225 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

PLAYISM announced that Marfusha, the high-tempo tax-paying gate defense shooter by indie developer hinyari9, will release for consoles (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) on April 6, 2023.

The console versions will feature a brand new animated opening set to its very own theme song, which depicts the world of Marfusha in one, breathtaking package.

Play as Marfusha, a young girl who guards a border gate and defends it at any cost against relentless oncoming enemies. Experience the harsh pixelated dystopian world in this high-tempo shooting game with simple controls!

Scrounge up as much cash as you can from your heavily-taxed salary to purchase as many cards as you can in order to face increasingly powerful enemies!

Experience multiple endings by recruiting different allies who help you turn the tide. Replay the game over and over to fully reveal the story behind this cruel world.

◆ All kinds of cards, including weapons, characters, power-ups, chance events, and more

◆ 8 unique characters to fight by your side

◆ Score ranking in Challenge Mode to compete with players around the world

The console versions of Marfusha feature a brand new animated opening set to its very own theme song, which depicts the world of Marfusha in one, breathtaking package.

The theme song “I’ll be there” has been created specifically for this game by singer-songwriter KOKIA, while the animation was crafted by a team consisting of developer hinyari9, and Chisey and TOHRU MiTSUHASHi, who worked on the viral music videos for the game NEEDY STREAMER OVERLOAD.