Gamer’s Gullet – Pepsi Blue Review

by SquallSnake on May 26, 2021
9
0
previous article
Woven puzzler Weaving Tides launching on Switch and PC
Contents
Item Reviewed

Gamer’s Gullet – Pepsi Blue Review

Author
Positives

Excellent if you want to commit suicide by sugar
Drink this before going to the dentist to see an extreme reaction

Negatives

Will make you wonder how it mixes with vodka

Rating
Our Rating
User Rating
Rate Here
Quality
2.0
Bottom Line

Loaded with enough sugar to kill a horse, Pepsi Blue is the sweet treat that will send you straight to the ER.

2.0
Total Score
User Score
You have rated this
Full Review

Back in 2002, Pepsi released Pepsi Blue, a berry flavored cola building off the hype that was Crystal Pepsi.  Pepsi Blue ended production in 2004 and finally made its return here in 2021. If you have been waiting approximately 17 years to get diabetes, now is your chance.

Enjoy some blue sugar liquid.

My local Target did not carry this limited run soft drink so I decided to try Walmart. They only had a six pack of 1-liter bottles in the soft drink aisle and didn’t want to spend that much money for my sugar coma.  Walking out in defeat, I noticed solo 1-liter bottles in the mini refrigerators at the front of the check-out lines. Not really cold but not room temperature, I paid my $2 bucks for this bottle of chemicals and headed back to my desk.

And that is exactly what this is – a bottle of chemicals.  Just look at the label!

100% of the ingredients are chemicals

This bottle of poison isn’t even the worst part. Loaded with a whopping 69 grams of sugar (138% added sugars) and 69 grams of carbs, this blue liquid is nothing but processed sweetener. That is why it tastes so freakishly sweet.  You know those Bomb Pops that are composed of the blue, red, and white icey stuff often sold around the 4th of July?  That is what this tastes like only it stings your teeth as it burns a hole in your stomach. It is sickening sweet and made me hate myself for trying it.

Have some Sodium Citrate with your 69g sugar.

I honestly do not understand how this can be legally sold in stores. If you drink this, you will pretty much die. Sampling one half ounce was all that I could take.  I then proceeded to chug an entire bottle of water to assist in diluting this blue poison. 

Is Pepsi Blue good? Yes, but only if you have a death wish, hate yourself, or want to experiment with booze mixers. If you mixed Pepsi Blue with Mountain Dew Code Red, I am not sure but the Earth might explode. 

Don’t Forget About: the re-release of Crystal Pepsi  

Drink It Instead: Fairlife Milk  

Wait For It: more Doritos Jacked 3D chips

By: Zachary Gasiorowski, Editor in Chief myGamer.com

Twitter: @ZackGaz

Please consider supporting me on Patreon.

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
Articles, Featured, Food
ArticleFeaturedfood
, ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
Skul: The Hero Slayer (PC) Review with stream
8.0
121
 
Bad Dream: Coma (Xbox One) Review
5.5
 
Flowing Lights (Xbox One) Review
5.5
Platforms
 
Woven puzzler Weaving Tides launching on Switch and PC
 
Inca ARPG Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards out now on PC and Switch – Xbox and PS later
 
Quirky 2D platformer Snake Man’s Adventure will slither onto Steam in early June
 
Castle Flipper coming soon to PC – later on console
 
Chivalry 2 Preview
View All
Latest News
      
 

Woven puzzler Weaving Tides launching on Switch and PC

by SquallSnake on May 26, 2021
Crytivo and Follow the Feathers announced that Weaving Tides is releasing on Switch and Steam May 27, 2021. Grab a comfy blanket, call your Weaver, and set out on a journey in Weaving Tides. Explore ancient dungeons, solve puzzles, challenge quirky [...]
9
 

Inca ARPG Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards out now on PC and Switch – Xbox and PS later

by SquallSnake on May 26, 2021
Digitart Interactive and N-Fusion Interactive are proud to announce that its Inca mythology-based action-RPG Aluna: Sentinel of the Shards is out now on PC (Steam) and Nintendo Switch for $19.99. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will follow. Aluna: [...]
17
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring!!
January 1, 2021
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums