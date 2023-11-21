Game & Watch Gallery 3’s ending theme is beautiful – have a listen

This is the ending that triggers when you unlock all stars for all games in Game & Watch Gallery 3 on Gameboy. This music is awesome! Doesn’t get enough credit.
And Peach totally makes out with Mario and releases a bunch of hearts and turns beet red.
