Game & Watch Gallery 3’s ending theme is beautiful – have a listen

Game and Watch Gallery 3 music banner

This is the ending that triggers when you unlock all stars for all games in Game & Watch Gallery 3 on Gameboy. This music is awesome! Doesn’t get enough credit.

And Peach totally makes out with Mario and releases a bunch of hearts and turns beet red.

