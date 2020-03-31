Fury Unleashed gets console and PC release date after 5 years of development – trailer here

by squallsnake on March 31, 2020
Awesome Games Studio announced that the combo-driven roguelite platformer Fury Unleashed has a release date! After over five years of full-time development, and including three years in Early Access, it is due to launch fully on May 8 on Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

