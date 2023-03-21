FurryFury: Smash & Roll now available on Switch

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

Today more players can join the amazing world of FurryFury: Smash & Roll because now it is also available on Nintendo Switch. This inconspicuous game hides in itself lots of playability, so you can enjoy it with your friends and people from all around the world. Cooperate and fight to unleash the full potential of dynamic arena fights, but remember – multiplayer is not the only option.

In FurryFury: Smash & Roll players take control of small beasts. These grotesque monsters love to fight and brawl in arenas, where vicious rolling charges are their deadly weapons. It might sound ridiculous, but with every roll comes a strong attack that can smash your opponent. Each character has his own unique set of skills and attributes, which combined with diverse arenas turn every single game into a different experience.

●Physics-based gameplay – aim, roll, sit back and enjoy watching things bounce and explode.

●Fast-paced, simultaneous turns – plan together with your teammate to launch devastating combos

●Beasts evolving throughout a match – harass your enemies or focus on increasing your strength and unlocking skills to harass them even more (you can still do both at once if you’re awesome).

●Choose your rewards – there are many beasts to play as and each of them has a different set of attributes and skills. But you can also customize their move effect, victory quote, and more – whenever you gain a new customization item, you can choose from two, no duplicates guaranteed!

●Become a ghost – did you just get smashed? No worries! You’ll come back to ‘life’ as a ghost to actively bother the enemies with your presence.

●Step up the beast ranking – win fame and fight for the highest rank in the leaderboard – show your friends (and the world) who’s the best by climbing up the ranking ladder.

●Co-op campaign – carefully balanced difficulty and separate progression for teams of two.