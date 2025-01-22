Freddy Farmer is the latest new retro arcade game by Flynn’s Arcade

Freddy Farmer, developed by Catcade Games, will be launched next February 27th & March 4th on Nintendo Switch & Steam for $4.99.
Freddy’s daughter has been kidnapped by an evil dragon that lives on top of an abandoned castle. The only possibility to rescue her is through a magic potion that only a mysterious wizard who lives in the forest can make, but to do so, he will need to get some very specific ingredients and these in turn must be mixed in a certain order using magical cauldrons that are spread throughout the kingdom.
- High-quality pixel art graphics with excellent 16-bit animations.
- 5 different Worlds with 7 levels in each of them.
- More than 25 types of enemies with their own characteristics.
- 2 different endings for the story.
- 5 different 8-bit style bonus levels that unlock mini-games.
- Galleries and unlockable extras.
- 3 game modes, each one more challenging than the last.
- Various cameos and references to cinema, literature and video games.
- Enjoy the CRT filter and 4:3 camera for a total retro experience.
Editor in Chief - been writing for mygamer,com for 20+ years. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants. Publisher of obscure gaming content on my YT channel.
- Twitter @ZackGaz
- youtube.com/@ZackGaz
- Personal blog at: https://squallsnake.com/
- BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/zackgaz
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/squallsnake
- Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/squallsnake7
- I am the EiC of: https://www.MyGamer.com/
