Freddy Farmer is the latest new retro arcade game by Flynn’s Arcade

Freddy Farmer, developed by Catcade Games, will be launched next February 27th & March 4th on Nintendo Switch & Steam for $4.99.

Freddy’s daughter has been kidnapped by an evil dragon that lives on top of an abandoned castle. The only possibility to rescue her is through a magic potion that only a mysterious wizard who lives in the forest can make, but to do so, he will need to get some very specific ingredients and these in turn must be mixed in a certain order using magical cauldrons that are spread throughout the kingdom.