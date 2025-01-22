Freddy Farmer is the latest new retro arcade game by Flynn’s Arcade

Freddy Farmer

Freddy Farmer, developed by Catcade Games, will be launched next February 27th & March 4th on Nintendo Switch & Steam for $4.99.

Freddy’s daughter has been kidnapped by an evil dragon that lives on top of an abandoned castle. The only possibility to rescue her is through a magic potion that only a mysterious wizard who lives in the forest can make, but to do so, he will need to get some very specific ingredients and these in turn must be mixed in a certain order using magical cauldrons that are spread throughout the kingdom.

  • High-quality pixel art graphics with excellent 16-bit animations. 
  • 5 different Worlds with 7 levels in each of them. 
  • More than 25 types of enemies with their own characteristics. 
  • 2 different endings for the story. 
  • 5 different 8-bit style bonus levels that unlock mini-games. 
  • Galleries and unlockable extras. 
  • 3 game modes, each one more challenging than the last. 
  • Various cameos and references to cinema, literature and video games. 
  • Enjoy the CRT filter and 4:3 camera for a total retro experience.

