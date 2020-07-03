FPS S.C.A.R features some fast paced demon slaying

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Linkedin Skype Whatsapp Mail Print

Independent developers Savage Studios revealed a kills supercut trailer for its visceral over the top shooter S.C.A.R.

With a nostalgic nod to the epic shooters of yesteryear, S.C.A.R. shamelessly relishes its opportunity to bring that visceral fast paced action screaming back to the present day.

Titled Let The Bodies Hit The Lava Floor – The video gives players a glimpse of thedeath and destruction in the game with the grappling hook feature also shown in various killer moves. S.C.A.R. is lining up its single player, single level on Steam for PC on July 16th, with further demonic episodes following later this year.