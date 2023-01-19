FPS Bright Memory: Infinite gets Perspective-assist mode update

180 SHARES Share Tweet Google Digg Reddit Pinterest Stumbleupon Linkedin Delicious Xing Frype

PLAYISM announced that Bright Memory: Infinite, FYQD-Studio’s action FPS available on PC (Steam, GOG), Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation5, and Nintendo Switch, has received a major update that introduces the all-new Perspective-assist mode. To commemorate this update, Bright Memory: Infinite is also part of PLAYISM’s Lunar New Year Sale lineup, taking place for two weeks starting from January 17th, 2023.

This update introduces the Perspective-assist mode, showing off the game’s high-octane action in a whole new light. Simply turn on Perspective-assist mode in the settings and enjoy Bright Memory: Infinite like you’ve never seen before.

Turning Perspective-assist mode on will allow Shelia’s model to be displayed in-game. This mode works on all available custom skins, so players can control and watch Shelia take down all enemies in her path in epic fashion.

This update also introduces two new costume DLCs to Shelia’s wardrobe: the futuristic Cyber Rabbit costume and the ever-youthful Rabbit School Uniform costume. Add these to your inventory to help Shelia celebrate the year of the Rabbit in style!

*New costume DLC’s are currently only available on Steam and GOG

**Both costumes are sold as paid DLC for $0.99 each