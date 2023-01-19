FPS Bright Memory: Infinite gets Perspective-assist mode update

Avatar of SquallSnake
by SquallSnake on January 19, 2023
PC
1
0
previous article
Sword of the Vagrant getting physical PS4/Switch release
Bright Memory Infinite
Contents

PLAYISM announced that Bright Memory: Infinite, FYQD-Studio’s action FPS available on PC (Steam, GOG), Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation5, and Nintendo Switch, has received a major update that introduces the all-new Perspective-assist mode. To commemorate this update, Bright Memory: Infinite is also part of PLAYISM’s Lunar New Year Sale lineup, taking place for two weeks starting from January 17th, 2023. 

This update introduces the Perspective-assist mode, showing off the game’s high-octane action in a whole new light. Simply turn on Perspective-assist mode in the settings and enjoy Bright Memory: Infinite like you’ve never seen before. 

Turning Perspective-assist mode on will allow Shelia’s model to be displayed in-game. This mode works on all available custom skins, so players can control and watch Shelia take down all enemies in her path in epic fashion.

This update also introduces two new costume DLCs to Shelia’s wardrobe: the futuristic Cyber Rabbit costume and the ever-youthful Rabbit School Uniform costume. Add these to your inventory to help Shelia celebrate the year of the Rabbit in style!

*New costume DLC’s are currently only available on Steam and GOG
**Both costumes are sold as paid DLC for $0.99 each

What's your reaction?
LOL
0%
Cheers
0%
What!?
0%
Meh...
0%
Sad
0%
RAGE!
0%
News, PC, Playstation 5, Switch, XBOX One, Xbox Series X
NewsPCPS4SwitchXBOX One
, , , ,
About the Author
SquallSnake
Avatar of SquallSnake
Editor in Chief - been writing for MG for well over a decade. Gaming enthusiast. Hater of pants.
Comments
Leave a reply

You must log in to post a comment

Latest Reviews
 
OmegaBot (Xbox One) Review
7.0
12
 
Radical Rex (Xbox One) Review with stream
4.0
 
Ship Graveyard Simulator (Xbox One) Review
7.0
Platforms
 
Bright Memory Infinite
FPS Bright Memory: Infinite gets Perspective-assist mode update
 
Blind Fate Edo no Yami
Blind Fate: Edo No Yami (PC) Review
 
Space Runaway
16-bit Style Sidescrolling Shooter Space Runaway Out Now For Free!
 
R
Serious Fun Football (PC) Review
 
Starship Troopers Extermination scaled
Starship Troopers getting 12-player co-op shooter
View All
Latest News
      
 
Bright Memory Infinite

FPS Bright Memory: Infinite gets Perspective-assist mode update

by SquallSnake on January 19, 2023
PLAYISM announced that Bright Memory: Infinite, FYQD-Studio’s action FPS available on PC (Steam, GOG), Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation5, and Nintendo Switch, has received a major update that introduces the all-new Perspective-assist mode. To commemorate this [...]
1
 
Sword of the Vagrant

Sword of the Vagrant getting physical PS4/Switch release

by SquallSnake on January 19, 2023
Red Art Games is proud to announce the upcoming Western physical release of Sword of the Vagrant on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Sword of the Vagrant is a Japanese 2D Action RPG developed by O.T.K Games and DICO and published digitally by Rainy [...]
5
Latest Staff Pick
 
MyGamer is hiring – no experience required
January 1, 2023
by SquallSnake
READ STORY
Copyright © 2020 MyGamer, All Rights Reserved.
Free Online Games | Funko Forum | Movie Trailers | HTML Forums | Nintendo Forums