Formula Retro Racing: World Tour launching later this year

Developers Repixel8 and CGA Studio Games announced the next entry in the popular Formula Retro Racing series, Formula Retro Racing: World Tour, which launches December 14 on Xbox One, Xbox Series S | X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

Players will race across 8 new landmark-filled cities, including Tokyo, Paris and London. Multiple vehicle types are the biggest new addition in World Tour. Master the art of kissing the apex, as players get to grips with World Tour’s high-performance, muscle and standard race cars. Each one brings its own benefits and challenges to the track, and its up to players to find what works best for them.

Formula Retro Racing: World Tour features crisp low-poly HD visuals running at 60fps, 4-player split-screen multiplayer, online leaderboards and classic checkpoint racing. Realistic destruction physics provide a sense of authenticity, alongside snappy car handling that places you at the heart of the action.

Inspired by the likes of Virtua Racing, Ridge Racer and Sega Rally, this retro-inspired racer mixes the thrill of arcade racing with modern game design elements. Racing purists, and new fans alike, can pick up and play Formula Retro Racing: World Tour due to its focus on simplicity. However, deeper mechanics like slipstreams and varied handling across different car types provide endless hours of replayability in the chase for the very best lap times.

Formula Retro Racing: World Tour will launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series S | X, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch on December 14, and Steam in early 2023.