Fishing Adventure coming soon to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Fishing Adventure is a first-person fishing game created by the Polish studio MasterCode, which debuted on PC in 2019 and was very well received by players. The following year, Fishing Adventure also appeared on the Nintendo Switch.

The game will be published on Xbox One by Ultimate Games S.A., and the rights to this version of Fishing Adventure belong to 100GAMES. The title also works on Xbox Series X/S thanks to backwards compatibility.

“MasterCode’s game is one of the best-rated fishing titles in the last few years. This is also reflected in Steam reviews – out of around 700 player reviews, 87% are positive. Importantly, the title distinguishes itself through calm and relaxing gameplay that will appeal not only to fans of fishing, but also other players” – said Rafał Jelonek, COO at Ultimate Games S.A.

Fishing Adventure offers the players, among other things, more than 30 species of fish and 7 large fisheries, based on real locations from different parts of the world (such as the United States and Hawaii), as well as realistic fishing gear. The developers have also prepared tournaments and various fishing tasks to complete.

Fishing Adventure – features:

one of the highest-rated fishing games;

relaxing gameplay;

over 30 different species of fish;

tasks and tournaments;

7 varied fisheries.

The release date for Fishing Adventure on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S is set to August 13th 2021.